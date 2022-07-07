Towards autonomous prediction and synthesis of novel magnetic materials



Added: 07.07.2022 15:09 | 5 views | 0 comments



In materials science, candidates for novel functional materials are usually explored in a trial-and-error fashion through calculations, synthetic methods, and material analysis. However, the approach is time-consuming and requires expertise. Now, researchers have used a data-driven approach to automate the process of predicting new magnetic materials. By combining first-principles calculations, Bayesian optimization, and monoatomic alternating deposition, the proposed method can enable a faster development of next-generation electronic devices. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher