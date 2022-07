Added: 07.07.2022 1:17 | 6 views | 0 comments

COVID-19 vaccine acceptance increased 3.7% between 2020 and 2021, according to a new study. In a June 2021 survey of over 23,000 individuals across 23 countries, the researchers found that more than three-quarters (75.2%) of respondents reported vaccine acceptance, up from 71.5% one year earlier.