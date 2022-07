Physicists Directly Observe Vortices in Electron Fluid



An international team of physicists has observed electrons flowing in vortices - a hallmark of fluid flow that theorists predicted electrons should exhibit, but that has never been seen until now. When electricity runs through most ordinary metals and semiconductors, the momenta and trajectories of electrons in the current are influenced by impurities in the [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NFL