Upside-down design expands wide-spectrum super-camera abilities



By turning the traditional lab-based fabrication process upside down, researchers have greatly expanded the abilities of light-manipulating metasurfaces while also making them much more robust against the elements. The combination could allow these quickly maturing devices to be used in a wide range of practical applications, such as cameras that capture images in a broad spectrum of light in a single shutter snap.