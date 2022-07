Added: 06.07.2022 20:31 | 6 views | 0 comments

Citizen science observations across two centuries reveal a dramatic, climate-driven shift to earlier leaf out and flowering, which varies across settings, species and functional groups. Plants in urban areas, insect pollinated trees, and early-season species show the greatest rate of advancement overall. This unprecedented comparison of historic-modern network observations illustrates how long-term monitoring and citizen science efforts are invaluable for ecological forecasting and discovery.