Fast-Moving Star Orbits Milky Way’s Central Black Hole in Just Four Years



Added: 06.07.2022 20:13 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mobipicker.com



The newly-found star, named S4716, reaches a speed of 8,000 km/sec and comes as close as 98 astronomical units (AU) to Sagittarius A*, a supermassive black hole in the center of our Milky Way Galaxy. At the center of our Milky Way Galaxy lies the 4-million-solar-mass black hole named Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*). This gravitational [...] More in www.sci-news.com »