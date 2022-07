Added: 06.07.2022 21:02 | 12 views | 0 comments

A new genus and species of varanopid eupelycosaur that lived during the Carboniferous period - the oldest tree-climbing reptile on record - has been identified from an incomplete skeleton found in New Mexico, the United States. Eoscansor cobrensis lived in what is now New Mexico during the Pennsylvanian subperiod of the Carboniferous period, some 305 [...]