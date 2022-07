1,200-Year-Old Luxurious Estate and Mosque Unearthed in Israel



Archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) have unearthed the ruins of a Byzantine-period luxurious estate and a rare rural mosque in Rahat, a predominantly Bedouin city in the Southern District of Israel. “We uncovered a farmhouse of the Byzantine period that apparently housed Christian farmers and included a fortified tower and rooms with strong [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Israel