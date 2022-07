CERN Physicists Discover Three New Exotic Particles



Added: 05.07.2022 22:32 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.zmescience.com



Physicists from the Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) Collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) announced today the observation of a strange pentaquark, a doubly charged tetraquark and its neutral partner. Quarks are elementary particles and come in six flavors: up, down, charm, strange, top and bottom. They usually combine together in groups of twos [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: EU