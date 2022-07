In Krabbe disease, neurons may bring about their own destruction



Added: 05.07.2022 21:21 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: bilder.4ever.eu



The gene defect underlying Krabbe disease causes degeneration of neurons directly, independent of its effects on other cell types, according to a new study. The discovery represents a new mechanism of action for the mutant gene, presenting a more accurate picture of the disease process that may help in the development of therapies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU