Nervous system workings related to PTSD, other mental health disorders



Source: www.slideshare.net



A new study measures changes in the human brain's response to a perceived threat following non-invasive stimulation of the nervous system via the vagus nerve. The results have implications for the development of treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions, as well as for increasing alertness and attention during learning. More in www.sciencedaily.com »