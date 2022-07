Astronomers Find Evidence for Unusual Particle Acceleration in Manatee Nebula



Using ESA’s XMM-Newton X-ray observatory, NASA’s Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) and its Chandra X-ray Observatory, astronomers have observed the inner eastern lobe of a complex supernova remnant called Westerhout 50. Also known as W50 or SNR G039.7-02.0, Westerhout 50 is located approximately 5,500 parsecs (18,000 light-years) away in the constellation of Aquila. It is [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NASA