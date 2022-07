Shedding light on comet Chury's unexpected chemical complexity



Source: medium.com



Researchers have for the first time identified an unexpected richness of complex organic molecules on a comet. This was achieved thanks to the analysis of data collected during ESA's Rosetta mission at comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, also known as Chury. Delivered to the early Earth by impacting comets, these organics may have helped to kick-start carbon-based life as we know it. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Chemicals