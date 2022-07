Robotic ammonites recreate ancient animals' movements



Added: 05.07.2022 17:39 | 8 views | 0 comments



Robotic ammonites, evaluated in a university pool, allow researchers to explore questions about how shell shapes affected swimming ability. They found trade-offs between stability in the water and maneuverability, suggesting that the evolution of ammonite shells explored different designs for different advantages, rather than converged toward a single best design. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Animals, Cher Tags: EU