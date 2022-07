Huge All-Season Ozone Hole Discovered over Tropics



University of Waterloo’s Professor Qing-Bin Lu has discovered a large, all-season ozone hole in the lower stratosphere over the tropics (30 deg N - 30 deg S). The depth of this tropical ozone hole is comparable to that of the well-known springtime ozone hole over Antarctica, while its area is about seven times that of [...] More in www.sci-news.com »