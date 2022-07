Link between recognizing our voice and feeling in control



Source: venturebeat.com



Being able to recognize our own voice is a critical factor for our sense of control over our speech, according to a new study. If people think they hear someone else's voice when they speak, they do not strongly feel that they caused the sound. This could be a clue to understanding the experience of people who live with auditory hallucinations and could help to improve online communication and virtual reality experiences. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Audi