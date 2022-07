Making it easier to differentiate mirror-image molecules



Using a new method, scientists are better able to distinguish between mirror-image substances. This is important amongst others in drug development, because the two variants can cause completely different effects in the human body. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists