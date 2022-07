ALMA Detects Interstellar Propanol and Its Isomer in Milky Way’s Center



Source: earthsky.org



Astronomers using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) have detected two complex organic molecules - isopropanol (i-C3H7OH) and its normal isomer, propanol (n-C3H7OH) - in Sagittarius B2, a giant molecular cloud of gas and dust in the constellation of Sagittarius. “The detection of a branched alkyl molecule, isopropyl cyanide, in the interstellar medium with ALMA [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Brandy