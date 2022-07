Added: 05.07.2022 9:56 | 13 views | 0 comments

In a new retrospective cohort study, scientists at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston found that, through an uncertain mechanism, influenza vaccination was associated with a 40% decrease in the four-year risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in patients 65 years or older. The current estimate of Alzheimer’s disease prevalence in the United [...]