Fast and facile synthesis of antibacterial amino acid Schiff base copper complexes

Schiff base-metal complexes exhibit promising antibacterial and antioxidant properties. However, conventional methods for their preparation can be time-consuming. To reduce the reaction time and improve the quality and quantity of the products, researchers designed a new synthesis technique that uses microwave irradiation and methanol for the preparation of amino acid Schiff base copper complexes in just 10 minutes. The resulting products exhibit desirable properties, such as mild antioxidant activity and antibacterial activity against Escherichia coli.