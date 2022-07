Added: 04.07.2022 15:09 | 5 views | 0 comments

Scientists from the University of Calgary and elsewhere have followed 17 International Space Station astronauts before and after spaceflight over the last seven years to understand whether bone recovers after ‘long-duration’ spaceflight. Their results show that while bone partially recovers after the flight, sustained losses represent at least a decade of normal age-related bone loss, [...]