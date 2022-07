Hubble Observes Multi-Armed Galaxy Merger



Source: factrepublic.com



The Hubble team has released an incredibly beautiful image of a peculiar galaxy called LEDA 17532. LEDA 17532 is located approximately 520 million light-years from Earth. Otherwise known as CGCG 396-2 or 2MASX J05373599+0120038, it can be found in the constellation of Orion. “This observation is a gem from the Galaxy Zoo project, a citizen [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Citizen