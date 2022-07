Floating in space might be fun, but study shows it's hard on earthly bodies



Added: 01.07.2022 23:17 | 61 views | 0 comments



Source: allegraspacafe.com



Bone loss happens in humans -- as we age, get injured, or any scenario where we can't move the body, we lose bone. Understanding what happens to astronauts and how they recover is incredibly rare. It lets us look at the processes happening in the body in such a short time frame. We would have to follow someone for decades on Earth to see the same amount of bone loss. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: SPA