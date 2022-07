Added: 01.07.2022 23:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are defined by pathogenic accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain. Now, however, scientists have established that the p62 protein, which is involved in cellular protein degradation, can prevent the accumulation of toxic oligomeric tau species in mouse brains, proving the 'neuroprotective' function of p62 in a living model.