Added: 01.07.2022 22:11 | 15 views | 0 comments

SCUBE3 potently stimulates hair growth and may offer a therapeutic treatment for androgenetic alopecia. Dermal papilla cells are specialized signal-making fibroblasts at the bottom of each hair follicle. The production of activating molecules by the dermal papilla cells is critical for efficient hair growth in mice and humans. In people with androgenetic alopecia, dermal papilla [...]