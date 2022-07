Chandra Finds Slow-Rotating Supermassive Black Hole in Distant Quasar



Added: 01.07.2022 17:13 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chandra.harvard.edu



A supermassive black hole in the center of H1821+643, a quasar about 3.4 billion light-years away from Earth, is rotating at about half the speed of light. “We estimate the actively growing black hole in H1821+643 contains between about three and 30 billion solar masses, making it one of the most massive known,” said Júlia [...] More in www.sci-news.com »