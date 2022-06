Added: 30.06.2022 22:30 | 14 views | 0 comments

Of the many peculiarities that enable the modern giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) to adapt to life as a bamboo eater, its extra ‘thumb’ is the most celebrated yet enigmatic. In addition to the normal five digits in the hands of most mammals, giant pandas have a greatly enlarged wrist bone - the radial sesamoid - [...]