Developmentally arrested IVF embryos can be coaxed to divide



Added: 30.06.2022



Source: www.slideshare.net



Why do two-thirds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) embryos go into developmental arrest? A new study shows that many embryos stored for IVF undergo characteristic genetic and metabolic changes that inhibit development. These results help explain the loss of developmental ability of many harvested embryos, and may point to strategies for increasing the proportion of developmentally competent embryos. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Embryo