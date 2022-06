Meet Nepenthes pudica, Carnivorous Plant that Produces Underground Traps



Added: 30.06.2022 20:42 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: bombasticborneo.com



Nepenthes pudica, a new species of pitcher plant from the lower montane rainforests of North Kalimantan, Indonesia, produces well-developed, fully functional and effective underground traps - a strategy as yet unknown in any species of carnivorous plant with pitfall traps. Nepenthes is a genus of more than 160 species of carnivorous plants in the family [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: Genes