Mysterious Asgard Archaea-Infecting Viruses Discovered



Asgard archaea are globally distributed microorganisms related to eukaryotes - complex organisms including animals, plants, fungi, and amoeba. However, viruses that infect these organisms have been unknown, until now. In new research, biologists have characterized six relatively large double-stranded DNA viruses that infect two groups of Asgard archaea: Lokiarchaeota and Helarchaeota. This discovery offers tantalizing [...] More in www.sci-news.com »