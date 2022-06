Dissolving implantable device relieves pain without drugs



Added: 30.06.2022 19:21 | 13 views | 0 comments



Source: www.extremetech.com



Researchers have developed a small, soft, flexible implant that relieves pain on demand and without the use of drugs. The first-of-its-kind device could provide a much-needed alternative to opioids and other highly addictive medications. It works by softly wrapping around nerves to deliver precise, targeted cooling, which numbs nerves and blocks pain signals to the brain. After the device is no longer needed, it naturally absorbs into the body -- bypassing the need for surgical extraction. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Amy Smart, Cher Tags: Targus