As these bacteria eat, they generate an unusual triangular molecule that can be used to make jet fuel

Aircrafts transport people, ship goods, and perform military operations, but the petroleum-based fuels that power them are in short supply. Researchers have found a way to generate an alternative jet fuel by harvesting an unusual carbon molecule produced by the metabolic process of bacteria commonly found in soil.