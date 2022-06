Hubble Spots Glowing Plumes in Tarantula Nebula



NASA has released a beautiful photo taken by the Hubble Space Telescope of the outskirts of the Tarantula Nebula, which is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud - a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way approximately 163,000 light-years away. The Tarantula Nebula is located in the southern constellation of Dorado, about 163,000 light-years away