Paleontologists have redescribed an extinct species of giant kangaroo that lived the mountains of Papua New Guinea about 50,000 to 20,000 years ago and erected a new genus for it. The large mountainous island of New Guinea forms the northern portion of the Australian continent and is home to a varied and unique marsupial fauna, [...]