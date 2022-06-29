Scientists discover mechanism controlling spread of pancreatic cancer



Added: 29.06.2022 22:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.med.nagoya-u.ac.jp



Scientists have shown it is possible to reverse a key process that allows pancreatic cancer cells to grow and spread around the body. These findings show that a protein called GREM1 is key to regulating the type of cells found in pancreatic cancer -- and manipulating its levels can both fuel and reverse the ability of these cells to change into a more aggressive subtype. Researchers hope, in the future, to use this knowledge to find ways to reverse more advanced pancreatic cancer into a less aggressive form, which is easier to treat. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer, Cher, Fuel Tags: Scientists