Charismatic songbird's numbers have dramatically declined, survey suggests



An new study shows the number of evening grosbeaks using the campus as a migration stop-over site has gone down an average of 2.6% per year over the last four decades, emblematic of population declines across the charismatic songbird's range. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Migration