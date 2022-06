Neutron Lifetime Anomaly Remains Unsolved, Physicists Say



To measure the lifetime of a free neutron, physicists take two approaches that should arrive at the same answer: one traps neutrons in a magnetic bottle and counts their disappearance; the other counts protons appearing in a beam as neutrons decay. It turns out neutrons appear to live nine seconds longer in a beam than [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Neutrons Tags: EU