Ice Age wolf DNA reveals dogs trace ancestry to two separate wolf populations



Source: youtube.com



An international group of geneticists and archaeologists have found that the ancestry of dogs can be traced to at least two populations of ancient wolves. The work moves us a step closer to uncovering the mystery of where dogs underwent domestication, one of the biggest unanswered questions about human prehistory. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DNA