Being mindful can improve your interactions with co-workers, new study finds



Although mindfulness originates within an individual, a new study has found the benefits do not end with this person. The real payoffs emerge when an individual's mindfulness is translated into mindful interactions and relationships. Such interactions -- infused with intentionality, compassion and presence -- can bring about more harmonious and healthy organizations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Workers