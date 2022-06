Added: 29.06.2022 17:12 | 11 views | 0 comments

A remarkable new species of carnivorous plant was discovered in a remote part of Borneo. It is the first pitcher plant known to produce functional underground traps, and the first for which capture of subterranean prey has been observed. While the traps themselves are often a rich maroon colour, they are produced on shoots that are entirely white, owing to their lack of chlorophyll.