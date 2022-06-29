Electrospinning promises major improvements in wearable technology



Researchers examine some of thelatest advances in wearable electronic devices and systems being developed using electrospinning -- the fabrication of nanofibers with tunable properties from a polymer base -- and showcase the many advantages electrospun materials have over conventional bulk materials. Their high surface-to-volume ratio endows them with enhanced porosity and breathability, which is important for long-term wearability, and with the appropriate blend of polymers, they can achieve superior biocompatibility.