Added: 28.06.2022 21:11 | 10 views | 0 comments

When a space body enters Earth’s atmosphere, its surface is exposed to high pressure and temperatures. The airflow tears off small droplets from the meteoroid forming a cloud of dust. Can new materials be synthesized in these unique conditions? Researchers have found the unique carbon crystals in the meteoritic dust from the Chelyabinsk superbolide, which [...]