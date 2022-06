Added: 28.06.2022 19:54 | 8 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the University of Oregon and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has sequenced the genomes of two living seadragon species: the leafy seadragon (Phycodurus eques) and the weedy seadragon (Phyllopteryx taeniolatus). Seadragons are a remarkable lineage of teleost fishes in the family Syngnathidae, renowned for having evolved male pregnancy. They [...]