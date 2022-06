Added: 28.06.2022 17:55 | 9 views | 0 comments

The chronology and taxonomy of the ancient hominin genus Australopithecus in South Africa have long been controversial, with the Sterkfontein cave system central to the debate. A novel dating method just pushed the age of some of Sterkfontein fossils back more than a million years; this would make them older than Dinkinesh, also called Lucy, [...]