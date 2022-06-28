Interrupting treatment of vulnerable people on immune-suppressing medicines doubles their antibody response to COVID-19 booster vaccination, study finds

A major clinical trial has found that by interrupting the treatment of vulnerable people on long-term immune suppressing medicines for two weeks after a COVID-19 booster vaccination, their antibody response to the jab is doubled.