Amazon landscape change study highlights ecological harms and opportunities for action



Added: 27.06.2022



Source: www.travelandleisure.com



A major study into landscape changes in the Brazilian Amazon sheds new light on the many environmental threats the biome faces -- but also offers encouraging opportunities for ecological sustainability in the world's most biodiverse tropical forest. The study's findings are critical because as the Amazon moves closer towards a 'tipping point', they provide a robust evidence base to inform urgently needed conservation and regeneration priorities in the forest. They show that gains can be achieved through a range of actions -- including, but not limited to, halting deforestation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Amazon Tags: Brazil