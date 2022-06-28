Doctors prescribe fewer painkillers during nightshifts than during the day, study finds



Source: www.theguardian.com



Physicians were 20 to 30 percent less likely to prescribe an analgesic during nightshifts (compared to daytime shifts) and prescribed fewer painkillers than were generally recommended by the World Health Organization, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »