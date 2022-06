Monkeypox: Three Things Scientists Know and Three Things They Want to Find Out

Monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus that causes a disease with symptoms similar, but less severe, to smallpox. While smallpox was eradicated in 1980, monkeypox continues to occur in countries of central and west Africa. Cases are often found close to tropical rainforests where there are animals that carry the virus. Evidence of monkeypox virus infection [...]