Nun cho ga is the most complete mummified mammoth found in North America. The near complete, mummified baby mammoth was found on June 21, 2022 by miners working on Eureka Creek in the Klondike gold fields within Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory, Yukon, Canada. Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Elders named the calf Nun cho ga, meaning ‘big baby [...]