Researchers Sequence Genome of Desert Locust



Source: www.genome.gov



Scientists from USDA's Agricultural Research Service have successfully produced the first high-quality genomic sequence for the desert locust (Schistocerca gregaria), a species of short-horned grasshopper that periodically changes its body shape, behavior, and reproduction rate in response to environmental conditions such as an abundance of rainfall and moisture. Locusts are a group of short-horned grasshopper